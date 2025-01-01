The next MBA application deadline is March 10.

REFS Agenda

Rice Energy Finance Summit

Powering Today While Energizing Tomorrow

The 16th annual Rice Energy Finance Summit will be held on Friday, November 15, 2024 at Rice University in Houston, TX. The conference explores the complexity of the energy value chain, the funding for the energy transition, the maintenance of energy security, and emerging ideas in the global energy ecosystem.

Agenda

Friday, November 15, 2024 • Shell Auditorium, Jones Graduate School of Business

Time
Description
8:00 am — 9:00 am

Registration and Light Breakfast

9:00 am — 9:15 am

Welcome and Opening Remarks

9:15 am — 10:00 am

Morning Keynote

  • Doug Lawler, President and Chief Executive Officer, Continental Resources
  • Moderator: Jim Hackett, Previous Partner & Advisor, Riverstone Holdings, LLC, Previous Chairman and CEO, Anadarko Petroleum Corporation
10:00 am — 10:15 am

Break

10:15 am — 11:00 am

Panel 1

Industry Consolidation and Portfolio Optimization
As the oil and gas industry rides the wave of consolidation, how will companies offload low-graded assets with less independents and headwinds for divestitures like bonding and abandonment liability?

  • Eric Broussard, General Manager of Commercial Negotiations: Divestments-North America, Chevron
  • Jaime Gualy, Managing Partner, Brittmore Advisors
  • Konnie Haynes-Welsh, Vice President and Treasurer, ConocoPhillips
  • Daniel Lopus, Senior Vice President of Acquisitions and Divestitures, Hilcorp
  • Moderator: Mike King, Partner, Latham & Watkins
11:00 am — 11:15 am

Break

11:15 am — 12:00 pm

Panel 2

The New Era of Energy: How Today’s Energy Companies Are Energizing Tomorrow
Every company has a unique approach of expanding into new energy ventures. Some technologies can be combined with what they already have, while others will need to stand alone or require new infrastructure to grow big enough to make a significant impact.

  • Randy Bhatia, Vice President of Investor Relations, Cheniere Energy
  • Matthieu Giard, CEO Americas and Board Member, Air Liquide
  • Nazia Mohammed, General Manager of Strategy, Technology and Investment, Emerging Energy, Phillips 66
  • Rich Voorberg, President, Siemens Energy North America, Siemens Energy
  • Moderator: Rahul Vashi, Partner, Gibson Dunn
12:00 pm — 12:10 pm

Announcement of Rice Cleantech Innovation Competition (RCIC) winners

12:10 pm — 1:30 pm

Lunch

1:30 pm - 2:15 pm

Afternoon Keynote

2:15 pm - 2:30 pm

Break

2:30 pm - 3:15 pm

Panel 3

Accelerating the Future of Energy Infrastructure
Building the renewable energy infrastructure of tomorrow demands coordinated efforts across sectors, agile regulatory practices and a skilled workforce. This panel will explore the path forward, identifying the critical steps needed to unlock the full potential of renewable energy and secure a sustainable future for all.

3:15 pm - 3:30 pm

Break

3:30 pm - 4:15 pm

Panel 4

Capital Transition: Funding the Energy Transition
The trajectory of the new energy era will largely depend on how the “capital transition” progresses, specifically regarding the flow of private and public capital into both existing and emerging technologies. The increasing focus on energy is drawing significant interest from investors and shareholders who are keen to capitalize on opportunities in the evolving energy landscape.

  • Keila Diamond, Managing Director and Head of ESG, Quantum Capital Group
  • Paul Goydan, Senior Partner & Managing Director, BCG
  • Jeffrey Tillery, Chief Operating Officer, Veriten
  • Hill Vaden, Executive Director, Financial & Capital Markets, S&P
  • Moderator: Geraldine Nash, Partner Investment Funds Practice Group, Kirkland & Ellis
4:15 pm - 4:30 pm

Closing Remarks

4:30 pm - 7:00 pm

Night of Networking

 

 

2024 Sponsors

Principal
Cheniere
Innovation
Kirkland and Ellis
Latham and Watkins
Strategic
ConocoPhillips
Diamondback Energy
EOG
Gibson Dunn
NRG Energy, Inc
Phillips 66
Seimans Energy
Growth
Marathon Petroleum
Quantum Captial Group
Venture
BCG
Chevron
Continental Resources
Grid United
Trafigura

 

