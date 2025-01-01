REFS Agenda
Rice Energy Finance Summit
Powering Today While Energizing Tomorrow
The 16th annual Rice Energy Finance Summit will be held on Friday, November 15, 2024 at Rice University in Houston, TX. The conference explores the complexity of the energy value chain, the funding for the energy transition, the maintenance of energy security, and emerging ideas in the global energy ecosystem.
Agenda
Friday, November 15, 2024 • Shell Auditorium, Jones Graduate School of Business
Registration and Light Breakfast
Welcome and Opening Remarks
- George Andrews, Associate Dean of Degree Programs, Rice Business
Morning Keynote
- Doug Lawler, President and Chief Executive Officer, Continental Resources
- Moderator: Jim Hackett, Previous Partner & Advisor, Riverstone Holdings, LLC, Previous Chairman and CEO, Anadarko Petroleum Corporation
Break
Panel 1
Industry Consolidation and Portfolio Optimization
As the oil and gas industry rides the wave of consolidation, how will companies offload low-graded assets with less independents and headwinds for divestitures like bonding and abandonment liability?
- Eric Broussard, General Manager of Commercial Negotiations: Divestments-North America, Chevron
- Jaime Gualy, Managing Partner, Brittmore Advisors
- Konnie Haynes-Welsh, Vice President and Treasurer, ConocoPhillips
- Daniel Lopus, Senior Vice President of Acquisitions and Divestitures, Hilcorp
- Moderator: Mike King, Partner, Latham & Watkins
Break
Panel 2
The New Era of Energy: How Today’s Energy Companies Are Energizing Tomorrow
Every company has a unique approach of expanding into new energy ventures. Some technologies can be combined with what they already have, while others will need to stand alone or require new infrastructure to grow big enough to make a significant impact.
- Randy Bhatia, Vice President of Investor Relations, Cheniere Energy
- Matthieu Giard, CEO Americas and Board Member, Air Liquide
- Nazia Mohammed, General Manager of Strategy, Technology and Investment, Emerging Energy, Phillips 66
- Rich Voorberg, President, Siemens Energy North America, Siemens Energy
- Moderator: Rahul Vashi, Partner, Gibson Dunn
Announcement of Rice Cleantech Innovation Competition (RCIC) winners
Lunch
Afternoon Keynote
- Michael Skelly, Co-Founder and CEO, Grid United
- Moderator: Hillary H. Holmes, Partner, Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher LLP
Break
Panel 3
Accelerating the Future of Energy Infrastructure
Building the renewable energy infrastructure of tomorrow demands coordinated efforts across sectors, agile regulatory practices and a skilled workforce. This panel will explore the path forward, identifying the critical steps needed to unlock the full potential of renewable energy and secure a sustainable future for all.
- Michael Brock, Associate Partner, McKinsey & Company
- Sarah Jewett, Vice President of Strategy, Fervo Energy
- Peter Kucera, Head of Energy Transition Activities, Trafigura
- Surya Mohan, Senior Vice President M&A and Investments, energyRe
- Moderator: Alan J. Alexander, Partner, Vinson & Elkins
Break
Panel 4
Capital Transition: Funding the Energy Transition
The trajectory of the new energy era will largely depend on how the “capital transition” progresses, specifically regarding the flow of private and public capital into both existing and emerging technologies. The increasing focus on energy is drawing significant interest from investors and shareholders who are keen to capitalize on opportunities in the evolving energy landscape.
- Keila Diamond, Managing Director and Head of ESG, Quantum Capital Group
- Paul Goydan, Senior Partner & Managing Director, BCG
- Jeffrey Tillery, Chief Operating Officer, Veriten
- Hill Vaden, Executive Director, Financial & Capital Markets, S&P
- Moderator: Geraldine Nash, Partner Investment Funds Practice Group, Kirkland & Ellis
Closing Remarks
Night of Networking