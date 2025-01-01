REFS Agenda

Time

Description

8:00 am — 9:00 am

Registration and Light Breakfast

9:00 am — 9:15 am

Welcome and Opening Remarks George Andrews, Associate Dean of Degree Programs, Rice Business

9:15 am — 10:00 am

Morning Keynote Doug Lawler, President and Chief Executive Officer, Continental Resources

Moderator: Jim Hackett, Previous Partner & Advisor, Riverstone Holdings, LLC, Previous Chairman and CEO, Anadarko Petroleum Corporation

10:00 am — 10:15 am

Break

10:15 am — 11:00 am

Panel 1 Industry Consolidation and Portfolio Optimization

As the oil and gas industry rides the wave of consolidation, how will companies offload low-graded assets with less independents and headwinds for divestitures like bonding and abandonment liability? Eric Broussard, General Manager of Commercial Negotiations: Divestments-North America, Chevron

Jaime Gualy, Managing Partner, Brittmore Advisors

Konnie Haynes-Welsh, Vice President and Treasurer, ConocoPhillips

Daniel Lopus, Senior Vice President of Acquisitions and Divestitures, Hilcorp

Moderator: Mike King, Partner, Latham & Watkins

11:00 am — 11:15 am

Break

11:15 am — 12:00 pm

Panel 2 The New Era of Energy: How Today’s Energy Companies Are Energizing Tomorrow

Every company has a unique approach of expanding into new energy ventures. Some technologies can be combined with what they already have, while others will need to stand alone or require new infrastructure to grow big enough to make a significant impact. Randy Bhatia, Vice President of Investor Relations, Cheniere Energy

Matthieu Giard, CEO Americas and Board Member, Air Liquide

Nazia Mohammed, General Manager of Strategy, Technology and Investment, Emerging Energy, Phillips 66

Rich Voorberg, President, Siemens Energy North America, Siemens Energy

Moderator: Rahul Vashi, Partner, Gibson Dunn

12:00 pm — 12:10 pm

Announcement of Rice Cleantech Innovation Competition (RCIC) winners

12:10 pm — 1:30 pm

Lunch

1:30 pm - 2:15 pm

Afternoon Keynote Michael Skelly, Co-Founder and CEO, Grid United

Moderator: Hillary H. Holmes, Partner, Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher LLP

2:15 pm - 2:30 pm

Break

2:30 pm - 3:15 pm

Panel 3 Accelerating the Future of Energy Infrastructure

Building the renewable energy infrastructure of tomorrow demands coordinated efforts across sectors, agile regulatory practices and a skilled workforce. This panel will explore the path forward, identifying the critical steps needed to unlock the full potential of renewable energy and secure a sustainable future for all. Michael Brock, Associate Partner, McKinsey & Company

Sarah Jewett, Vice President of Strategy, Fervo Energy

Peter Kucera, Head of Energy Transition Activities, Trafigura

Surya Mohan, Senior Vice President M&A and Investments, energyRe

Moderator: Alan J. Alexander, Partner, Vinson & Elkins

3:15 pm - 3:30 pm

Break

3:30 pm - 4:15 pm

Panel 4 Capital Transition: Funding the Energy Transition

The trajectory of the new energy era will largely depend on how the “capital transition” progresses, specifically regarding the flow of private and public capital into both existing and emerging technologies. The increasing focus on energy is drawing significant interest from investors and shareholders who are keen to capitalize on opportunities in the evolving energy landscape. Keila Diamond, Managing Director and Head of ESG, Quantum Capital Group

Paul Goydan, Senior Partner & Managing Director, BCG

Jeffrey Tillery, Chief Operating Officer, Veriten

Hill Vaden, Executive Director, Financial & Capital Markets, S&P

Moderator: Geraldine Nash, Partner Investment Funds Practice Group, Kirkland & Ellis

4:15 pm - 4:30 pm

Closing Remarks

4:30 pm - 7:00 pm